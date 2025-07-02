Still time to vote for Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2025

The countdown to this year’s Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival is well and truly underway.

And if you want to vote for your favourite novel to win the prestigious Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2025, there is still time before next week’s deadline.

The six nominees for this coveted award are rising star Marie Tierney for her debut Deadly Animals; the 2017 award-winner Chris Brookmyre, for his innovative thriller, The Cracked Mirror; fellow winners Chris Whitaker (2021), shortlisted for bestseller All the Colours of the Dark; and the 2023 champion M.W. Craven, nominated for The Mercy Chair, the sixth book in the bestselling Washington Poe series.

They are joined by Elly Griffiths, shortlisted for The Last Word, a twisty cosy crime murder mystery, and Abir Mukherjee, an alumni of the festival’s celebrated ‘New Blood’ panel supporting fresh talent, who is shortlisted for Hunted, a race-against-the-clock thriller.

There is still chance for you to choose your favourite to reach the shortlist before voting closes on July 10 at 11.59pm.

The winner of the award, presented by Harrogate International Festivals and sponsored by T&R Theakston Ltd in partnership with Waterstones and Daily Express, will be crowned on the opening night of the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, live in Harrogate on Thursday, July 17.

To vote for your favourite go to www.harrogatetheakstoncrimeaward.com