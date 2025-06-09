Stepping into June and kicking off Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity's 30th birthday

As we step into June, we are reminded of the incredible power of community.

Your generosity continues to make life-changing differences to our patients, their families, service users and our colleagues. Thanks to your support, Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) can help enhance equipment, services and the environment throughout Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT).

Not only this, but also ensure compassion, comfort, and care where it’s needed most. In this issue, we’re excited to share the milestones and upcoming opportunities that you’ve helped make possible.

Our 30th birthday celebrations are getting ever much closer with our main event being the 30th Birthday Ball on Friday, October 17 at DoubleTree by Hilton, Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa. Our purpose over the past 30 years has been to enhance healthcare services, equipment and support staff wellbeing, above and beyond NHS funding.

We were thrilled to have a special appearance from the Taylors Little Urn, warming people up with cups of tea at our Stepathon 2025.

To celebrate this amazing milestone, the HHCC 30th Birthday Ball will consist of a three-course meal, welcome refreshments, a silent auction with luxury prizes and entertainment throughout the evening. To find out more, click here: https://hhcc.co.uk/events/hhcc-30th-birthday-ball-purchase-your-table/.

In the first week of June, we proudly celebrated National Volunteer Week—a special time to honour over 475 of the incredible individuals who give their time, energy, and hearts to HDFT. Our volunteers play an essential role in creating a warm, welcoming environment for patients, families, and staff alike. From offering a comforting smile to lending a helping hand, their kindness touches lives every single day. We are deeply grateful for all they do and celebrate their unwavering dedication to care and compassion.

During National Volunteer Week, we also held our 2025 Stepathon where we welcomed supporters, donors, colleagues and Volunteers to walk laps around the Harrogate District Hospital (HDH) site where we collectively walked an impressive 186.3km! A huge thank you to all who took part on the day. Your support during our 30th birthday celebrations will help fund cancer diagnostic equipment to help reduce diagnosis time. This new AI technology will be utilised to interpret breast cancer markers at the molecular level. These results are then used to determine an appropriate treatment plan for the patient.

As we close this article, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to each of you who make our mission possible. Whether you’ve given your time, resources, or encouragement, you are a vital part of our community. We look forward to continuing this journey with you.

Want to get in touch with HHCC about a topic you’ve read in this article? Contact us on [email protected] or 01423 57408.