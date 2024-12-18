Step back in time with Six by Nico's new nostalgia menu

Six by Nico, the dynamic dining experience which masterfully rotates its menu every six weeks, has announced its brand-new offering, Nostalgia. Diners are invited to forget the mundanity of adult life for a short time, as they step inside an immersive culinary experience which promises a taste of déjà vu with each dish.

Running from 16th of December to 26th of January, Six by Nico’s latest concept menu proves that there truly is nothing quite like the good old days. Made up of creative culinary twists on old-school classics, the brand-new Nostalgia menu is set to bring joy to dull winter days as we head into 2025, with a wistful dining experience like no other.

The restaurant promises to delight diners with imaginative twists on favourites from over the years, from Space Raiders to Super Mario.

Nostalgia Menu:

Aperitif - £10 per person

Honey Queen

Gin, Lemon, Honey, Prosecco, Soda

Snacks - £10

Space Raiders

Crushed Baby Potato, Pickled Onion, Garlic Emulsion & Fermented Melon Hot Sauce

Warm Sourdough

Served with Smoked Beef Dripping Butter

Course 1 - Blockbuster

Aged Comte, Hazelnut & Serrano Ham “Taco”

Course 2 - Super Mario

Roasted Maitake, Smoked Celeriac, Cep Gnocchi, Lovage, Truffle & Sherry Cappuccino

Course 3 – Let's Go Camping!

Smoked Pork Sausage, Aged Belly, Red Pepper Romesco & Nasturtiam & Almond

Course 4 - Fish Fingers

Barbecue Coley, Miso Carrot & Lobster Emulsion, Served with Crispy Fish Finger, Shellfish Bisque & Salted Kumquat

Course 5 - Guess Who

Our surprise dish, but can you Guess Who?

Course 6 – SNOWBALL FIIIIGHT!!

Coconut Parfait, Lime Gel, 55% Chocolate, Yoghurt ‘Snow’

For £44, guests will be able to indulge in a taste of Nostalgia, with the opportunity to enhance their experience with a matching wine pairing for £30 per person, or, alternatively, a brand-new cocktail pairing is available for £40 per person.

Some flavours just don’t fade, and while Six by Nico knows that nothing beats the taste of a fish finger sarnie on soft white bread, or the sweet smell of sticky toffee popcorn as you walk into Blockbusters on a Friday night looking for the perfect film, the restaurant has elevated familiar favourites to create a tasting experience reminiscent of simpler times. ‘Super Mario’ awakens the inner child with rich maitake mushroom and warm lovage, and diners are reminded of the familiar smell of pickled onion with an offering elevated with the ‘Space Raiders’ snack.

Nico Simeone, CEO and Founder of the Six Company, commented: "Our final menu of 2024 and the first of 2025 pays homage to nostalgia, inviting guests on a journey through flavours that evoke personal memories. Inspired by reflections on my childhood, it draws on moments from an era spent watching films, playing games, or enjoying time outdoors with friends.

"While New Year often focuses on resolutions, this menu celebrates traditions and revisits the timeless magic of Christmas through familiar and comforting tastes.”

Bookings for the Nostalgia menu can be made via the website: www.sixbynico.co.uk/leeds/nostalgia/