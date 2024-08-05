Starbeck Neighbourhood News 8 August 2024

Starbeck Neighbourhood News:

SUMMER SHOW: Starbeck in Bloom summer produce show will be held at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday August 17 11.30am-3pm. Show schedules are available either from Starbeck Community Library or from Toms’ Tech Repair/ Beths’ Craft Shed at 40 High Street, Starbeck. The classes are fruit and vegetables, flowers, cakes and pastries, preserves, handicrafts, photography and there is a children’s section for up to 11 year olds to enter. I’ve made some jam and will also be entering some tomatoes. Hydrangeas are looking good at the moment, three heads in a vase may be doable for section 2. I will need to make my mind up soon as completed entry forms need to be returned before Wednesday August 14 5pm. For further information please contact Brian Coop 01423 545213

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY: The next talk of the month ‘learn, laugh, live, with the University of the Third Age’ is on Thursday August 29. Ian Munday from Harrogate u3a will give a presentation on opportunities u3a provides.

The marvellous makers summer reading challenge is now open to registration for 4-11 year olds. Between now and September 7 the challenge is to read six books, fiction or non-fiction, long or short, even picture books, and receive rewards, along the way. Similarly the buzzy bees quest is available for the under 4s.

Pick up a Starbeck summer show schedule and entry form now!

There will be a marvellous makers junk modelling session on August 13.

Please note that storytime and Lego club are not on during the school holidays.

The library is a welcoming space to spend time, read a newspaper, enjoy the garden and have a hot drink and biscuit at a very reasonable price. For all up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

BADMINTON: A small, friendly badminton group meet at Starbeck Methodist Church on Thursdays 2pm, sessions continue during the summer. For further information contact Ken 01423 540724

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS COMMUNITY HUB: Located at 16 High Street, the community hub is open throughout the summer holidays, every weekday from 10am until 4pm. Whether you are looking for some help with an application or a computer issue, searching for advice or guidance, or just looking for a lovely cool place to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee and a slice of cake, the hub has got you covered. Child friendly, wheelchair user accessible, and with a 'pay what you can' cafe, the community hub is Starbeck's newest place to go. Why not pop in and say hello?

GET IN TOUCH: If you have an item that you would like to be included in the Neighbourhood News please contact Heather Jemison on [email protected]