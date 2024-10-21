St Josephs Friendship Club - another 10 years on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We are celebrating another 10 years of St Joseph’s Friendship Club, offering a warm welcome, free tea and cakes, socialising and friendship to lonely and older people in Wetherby and District.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the pandemic, the Friendship Club restarted on the first Wednesday of each month at 2pm – 4pm and each meeting has entertainment and activities on offer. We meet in St Josephs Parish Hall on Westgate, Wetherby. It is a central venue with free parking nearby and level access, as well as close to bus stops.

The club has 8 volunteers who have taken over the reins from Sue Grafton, who is still a regular attendee. Sue along with several of the volunteers, bake for the meeting and generously donate their time and cakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Getting the club going again after the pandemic was vital" says Liz Vickerstaff, one of the volunteers, to help older and lonely people reconnect with each other and give them confidence to come out of their homes. Some attendees passed away during the pandemic, but the club is as busy as ever with around 40 people each month.

If you are older or feel lonely, come along and join in. New faces are warmly welcomed.