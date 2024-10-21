St Josephs Friendship Club - another 10 years on
Following the pandemic, the Friendship Club restarted on the first Wednesday of each month at 2pm – 4pm and each meeting has entertainment and activities on offer. We meet in St Josephs Parish Hall on Westgate, Wetherby. It is a central venue with free parking nearby and level access, as well as close to bus stops.
The club has 8 volunteers who have taken over the reins from Sue Grafton, who is still a regular attendee. Sue along with several of the volunteers, bake for the meeting and generously donate their time and cakes.
"Getting the club going again after the pandemic was vital" says Liz Vickerstaff, one of the volunteers, to help older and lonely people reconnect with each other and give them confidence to come out of their homes. Some attendees passed away during the pandemic, but the club is as busy as ever with around 40 people each month.
If you are older or feel lonely, come along and join in. New faces are warmly welcomed.