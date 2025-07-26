St Gemma's Charity Tractor Run
Saturday, August 9, will see a number of tractors old and new travelling from Tates Garden Centre in Ripon, to Ripley, arriving at approximately 12:10pm, where they will be parked up for about an hour, in the field next to the cricket pitch, before setting off on the second part of the tractor run, and returning to Tates Garden Centre in Ripon at around 2:30pm.
The tractors are raising much-needed funds for St Gemma's Hospice.
Peter Wright, star of the long running Channel 5 series, The Yorkshire Vet, will be driving alongside fellow tractor enthusiasts.
Please pop along and help support this worthy cause, and have the chance to meet Peter in person.