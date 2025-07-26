St Gemma's Charity Tractor Run

Saturday, August 9

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Saturday, August 9, will see a number of tractors old and new travelling from Tates Garden Centre in Ripon, to Ripley, arriving at approximately 12:10pm, where they will be parked up for about an hour, in the field next to the cricket pitch, before setting off on the second part of the tractor run, and returning to Tates Garden Centre in Ripon at around 2:30pm.