Springtime charity concerts for Cononley and Ripley
'We feel incredibly lucky to be asked to perform in no less than two beautiful, historical, and atmospheric buildings, and in addition to be raising funds to help the local communities of Cononley and Ripley. '
Here's a reminder of why funds are needed:
The Cononley Wildlife Group, together with the church, hope to be able to fill the churchyard with beautiful spring flowers. All proceeds from the tickets sold for the Cononley Concert will help their funds, as will our raffle. Our concert begins at 7pm.
Tickets (£7.50 each) can be obtained from:
St John's Church, 07300 171351, Maeve Dracup 07956 000172 or from the Cononley Shop.
Ripley Town Hall, part of the beautiful Ripley Estate, is to be sold, but the local community have the chance to buy it, if they can raise the funds needed!
More than 20 community groups use it, and more than £4,000 has already been contributed by Ripleylive.com.
Our concert begins at 7.30pm.
Tickets (£10 each) can be obtained from https://ripleylive.com/seo-upcoming-events/atn
Less than two weeks to go before our Cononley concert, and four weeks before our Ripley Concert some tickets still available for both!
Come along and let us entertain you with a mixture of familiar favourite songs, some that may be new to you, some moving and emotional numbers, and a lot of fun!
The All Together Now Choir