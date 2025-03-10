Springtime charity concerts for Cononley and Ripley

By Liz Robinson
Contributor
Published 10th Mar 2025, 13:22 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 14:24 BST
The All Together Now Choir, which has branches in Harrogate, Skipton, Baildon and Bingley, is delighted to be presenting their first two concerts of the year, on Friday, March 21 at St John's Church, Cononley, and on Saturday, April 5 at The Town Hall, Ripley.

'We feel incredibly lucky to be asked to perform in no less than two beautiful, historical, and atmospheric buildings, and in addition to be raising funds to help the local communities of Cononley and Ripley. '

Most Popular

Here's a reminder of why funds are needed:

The Cononley Wildlife Group, together with the church, hope to be able to fill the churchyard with beautiful spring flowers. All proceeds from the tickets sold for the Cononley Concert will help their funds, as will our raffle. Our concert begins at 7pm.

A Sparkling Christmas concert.placeholder image
A Sparkling Christmas concert.

Tickets (£7.50 each) can be obtained from:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

St John's Church, 07300 171351, Maeve Dracup 07956 000172 or from the Cononley Shop.

Ripley Town Hall, part of the beautiful Ripley Estate, is to be sold, but the local community have the chance to buy it, if they can raise the funds needed!

More than 20 community groups use it, and more than £4,000 has already been contributed by Ripleylive.com.

Choir members at St Michael's Hospice, Harrogate.placeholder image
Choir members at St Michael's Hospice, Harrogate.

Our concert begins at 7.30pm.

Tickets (£10 each) can be obtained from https://ripleylive.com/seo-upcoming-events/atn

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Less than two weeks to go before our Cononley concert, and four weeks before our Ripley Concert some tickets still available for both!

Come along and let us entertain you with a mixture of familiar favourite songs, some that may be new to you, some moving and emotional numbers, and a lot of fun!

The All Together Now Choir

Related topics:HarrogateRipleyTickets
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice