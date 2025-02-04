Sporting Futures, an employability programme delivered by Disability Sport Yorkshire, expands to Harrogate, Sheffield, and Rotherham in exciting new partnerships

Sporting Futures, a 12-week employability programme delivered by Disability Sport Yorkshire, an employability programme run by the charity Disability Sport Yorkshire, dedicated to overcoming employment barriers for disabled individuals in the sports sector, is thrilled to announce the launch of three new programmes in Harrogate, Sheffield and Rotherham.

These initiatives, beginning in February 2025, are made possible through partnerships with Harrogate Town AFC in the Community, Sheffield United Community Foundation, Sheffield Eagles Foundation and Rotherham Titans Foundation.

Sporting Futures aims to equip young disabled adults (aged 18-30) with practical skills and experiences that enable meaningful employment opportunities in the sports sector. The programme offers hands-on learning, including first aid qualifications, media, grounds maintenance, nutrition and other vital roles within sports clubs.

Following a successful year in 2024, which saw Sporting Futures engage with 48 participants across four programmes, the organisation is set to build on its momentum with these new collaborations. Recent statistics highlight the urgency of this initiative: 46% of disabled people of working age are unemployed, and only 9% feel they have the opportunity to take on coaching or sports delivery roles. By fostering inclusivity and accessibility within local sports organisations, Disability Sport Yorkshire is using Sporting Futures to actively addressing these disparities.

Sporting Futures participants hosting their pop up cafe

Programme Expansion and New Partnerships

Harrogate Town AFC in the Community – Launching Wednesday 26th February 2025

Rotherham Titans Foundation – Launching Thursday 27th February 2025

Sheffield United Community Foundation & Sheffield Eagles Foundation – Launching Tuesday 4th March 2025

“We are delighted to expand the Sporting Futures programme and work with these fantastic clubs and foundations,” said Leanne Candler, Sporting Futures Lead at Disability Sport Yorkshire. “Our mission is to create lasting opportunities for disabled people in sport, and these partnerships are a crucial step in making this a reality.”

The new programmes will continue to support participants beyond the initial training, ensuring sustainable work experience and future volunteering opportunities. In 2024, 100% of Sporting Futures participants moved on to work experience roles, demonstrating the programme’s tangible impact.

For more information about Sporting Futures, an employability programme delivered by Disability Sport Yorkshire as the workplace and how to get involved, please visit https://disabilitysportyorkshire.coordinate.cloud/project/59676 or contact [email protected]