Spooktacular event at The Hawthornes in Carlton
Kids are encouraged to come dressed in their scariest Halloween outfits for a chance to win a £50 voucher, with second and third place set to win a £25 and £10 voucher each. In addition to the Halloween fun, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the beautiful showhomes with the Harron Homes team.
The Tonbridge and the Warkworth are both spacious four bedroom detached homes, thoughtfully designed for family life. A highlight in both is the luxurious main bedroom, which features a stylish en-suite and a separate dressing area, providing a touch of glamour for the modern busy lifestyle.
Located just five miles from Selby, The Hawthornes offers a range of stunning three and four bedroom homes, perfect for families and professionals alike. With a rural village setting and excellent transport links to Doncaster, Leeds, and York, this development provides the best of both worlds - countryside living with city convenience.
Beth Gillott, Sales Manager at Harron Homes Yorkshire, said, “We’re thrilled to be hosting this Halloween-themed event for the community. It’s a great way for families to have fun and see what makes The Hawthornes such a fantastic place to live. The costume competition is sure to be a hit, and we can’t wait to see all the kids’ creative outfits!”
Visitors can enjoy tours of the high-specification homes on offer and chat with Harron Homes’ expert sales team, who will be on hand to provide information about the development, available buying schemes, and the wonderful amenities in the local area.
The Hawthornes can be found at Station Road, Carlton, North Yorkshire, DN14 9NS; For more information call 01757 641080 or visit https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/east-yorkshire/the-hawthornes/.