Spofforth poised to mark D Day with village hall get-together
and live on Freeview channel 276
Doors will open at 6pm and traditional fish and chips with all the trimmings will be served at 7 pm. The village band and the community choir will perform with 40s style entertainment including jazz and swing. A limited number of tickets will be available from the Spofforth Deli and Bistro at £15 for adults and £10 for children (10 years or under).
A Confirmation Service: will take place at All Saints Church Spofforth on Sunday, June 9 at 4pm., presided over by The Right Reverend Anna Eltringham, Bishop of Ripon. If you or anyone you know is interested in being confirmed or would like to know more please contact Revd, Barbara Ryan on 01937 590377 or Email [email protected].
Spofforth in Bloom: Strawberry Tea will be at The Old Rectory on Sunday, June 9 from 2 to 4-30pm at the Old Rectory Church Lane, Spofforth. Enjoy a traditional cream tea; listen to music have a go at the raffle and even enjoy a glass or two of Pimms. Tickets will be available from the Spofforth Deli, the Hairbelle. John and Ann Horne , 01937 590 735, Barry Nickels, 01937 590637 or on the gate. If you can bring your own portable chairs that would be helpful. Children are welcome but , sorry, no dogs. Thanks to Mark and Rachel Woodard for letting us use their delightful garden.