Spofforth poised to mark D Day with village hall get-together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

D Day: June 6, 2024 will be celebrated by Spofforth with a community get together at the village hall.

Doors will open at 6pm and traditional fish and chips with all the trimmings will be served at 7 pm. The village band and the community choir will perform with 40s style entertainment including jazz and swing. A limited number of tickets will be available from the Spofforth Deli and Bistro at £15 for adults and £10 for children (10 years or under).

A Confirmation Service: will take place at All Saints Church Spofforth on Sunday, June 9 at 4pm., presided over by The Right Reverend Anna Eltringham, Bishop of Ripon. If you or anyone you know is interested in being confirmed or would like to know more please contact Revd, Barbara Ryan on 01937 590377 or Email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...