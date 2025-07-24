Sparkle for a cause: Exclusive 'Beautiful Bling' event with jewellery expert Susan Rumfitt at Grantley Hall

Local mental health charity Mind in Harrogate District is delighted to invite guests to an exclusive luxury event, Beautiful Bling, on Tuesday 14 October, from 11am to 2.30pm, at the magnificent Grantley Hall (HG4 3ET).

This one-of-a-kind occasion combines glamour, expertise, and a meaningful cause. Guests will be welcomed to the five-star setting with a glass of fizz before enjoying an engaging talk from Susan Rumfitt, one of the UK’s leading jewellery experts and a regular on the Antiques Roadshow.

As a Freeman of the Goldsmiths' Company and an accredited lecturer, Susan will explore the fascinating connections between jewellery, self-image, and wellbeing, showcasing iconic brands including Cartier, Bvlgari, and Tiffany. Guests are encouraged to wear their own cherished jewellery pieces as part of the celebration of personal adornment and its impact on confidence and identity.

Following the talk, attendees will be treated to a delicious two-course lunch prepared by one of Grantley Hall’s acclaimed chefs, offering the perfect opportunity to socialise in stunning surroundings while supporting a vital cause.

Thanks to our external sponsors, John & Pat Barnes, all proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the Children & Young People Mental Health Service at Mind in Harrogate District, helping to improve the lives of young people in the community who are struggling with their mental health.

Tina Chamberlain, Chief Executive at Mind in Harrogate District said: “We’re thrilled to bring together such a special event that combines elegance, expertise, and a powerful purpose. Supporting the mental health of children and young people in our community has never been more important, and the funds raised through Beautiful Bling will help us continue to provide vital services to those who need us most. We’re deeply grateful to Susan Rumfitt and Grantley Hall for partnering with us to make this unique experience possible.”

Event Details:

What: Beautiful Bling – Luxury event with jewellery expert Susan Rumfitt

When: Tuesday 14 October 2025, 11:00am – 2:30pm

Where: Grantley Hall, HG4 3ET

Tickets: £130 per person available at tickettailor.com/events/mindinharrogatedistrict/1718261