Songs of Stage & Screen in Harrogate

Singer Alistair Griffin returns to Harrogate with string quartet with songs from stage and screen by candlelight on September 21st.

Ignite Concerts are back in Harrogate on September 21st, kicking off their return with a magical evening of “Songs from Stage & Screen.” This much-anticipated event will take place at the picturesque Christ Church Harrogate, featuring spellbinding performances by the renowned Ebor Quartet and the acclaimed singer-songwriter Alistair Griffin. Attendees can expect a captivating night filled with timeless musical theatre and film classics, all performed in the enchanting glow of candlelight.

Ignite Concerts staged a Candlelit Beatles show back in May to much acclaim and hope to fill the Christ Church venue once again. Singer and Ignite Concerts owner Alistair Griffin said "The response last time was amazing. It's a lovely atmospehric church and with a thousand of our candles it was magical".

This time its songs from the shows and the silver sceen with Ebor Quartet playing music from Les Miserables, The Sound of Music, The Greatest Showman, Chess, The Lion King and more. Singer Alistair will appear on select songs from film performing pieces from Breakfast At Tiffanys, Titanic, Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, Notting Hill to name but a few.

Tickets here https://igniteconcertsyork.com/events/songs-from-stage-and-screen/

Don’t miss this chance to witness an extraordinary evening of music as Ignite Concerts reignites the cultural scene once again in Harrogate.