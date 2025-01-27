Snowdrops at Goldsborough Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goldsborough Hall be open for snowdrops on selected dates throughout February and for two Snowdrop Sundays on 9th and 23rd February 11-4pm.

Visitors can enjoy access to the grounds of this private former Royal residence, taking in carpets of snowdrops, delicate hellebores and winter aconites. The Snowdrop Walk includes over 150 different varieties and species. A trip to the Hall would not be complete without a stroll up the Lime Tree Walk, planted by royalty in the 1920s, as well as a visit to the glasshouse and kitchen garden.

Hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, scones will be served in the Orangery on Snowdrop Sundays along with free garden talks by our head gardener. And there will be a plant stall.

Adults from £7.50; children free. Dogs on leads welcome.