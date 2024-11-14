Slow Horses creator revealed as programming chair for Harrogate's Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival

Mick Herron (c) Richard Maude (2).jpg

Harrogate International Festivals has announced highly acclaimed, internationally bestselling thriller writer Mick Herron as the programming chair for the 2025 Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival – the world’s largest and most prestigious celebration of crime fiction.

Mick Herron is the Sunday Times bestselling author of the Slough House thrillers which are the basis of the award-winning TV series, ‘Slow Horses,’ starring Gary Oldman. He has been shortlisted for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year six times and won the award in 2022 for Slough House.

Previous programming chairs include Ian Rankin, Val McDermid, Elly Griffiths, Denise Mina, Lee Child, Vaseem Khan and Ruth Ware.

Mick Herron said: “The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival is an annual highlight for crime writers the world over, a collegiate gathering where the callous and cosy genres meet, and their practitioners discover they have more in common than might have been expected. I attended my first Harrogate weekend ten years ago, and each one since has provided a wealth of happy memories. So, it’s an honour and a thrill to be invited to work alongside a brilliant, dedicated committee, with an eye to producing a festival that will continue to promote the wide-ranging talents of our community and offer new treats alongside familiar pleasures.”

Building on the success of the 2024 festival, which saw over 18,000 tickets sold, the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival returns to Harrogate on July17-20 2025, offering fans from around the world a unique opportunity to hear from the genre’s biggest stars, discover thrilling new talent and enjoy a packed programme of panels, talks and creative workshops.

The festival special guests will be announced in February 2025, with the full programme revealed in spring 2025.

Simon Theakston, chairman of T&R Theakston Ltd, said: “As a long-time admirer of Mick Herron’s work, I am delighted that such an internationally renowned writer – and former Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year winner – is taking on this important role. I’m intrigued to find out which crime and thriller writers will feature on Mick’s programme and look forward to another showstopping celebration of the world’s best loved genre next summer.”

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “Mick Herron is so popular with crime fiction fans around the world, and we are truly honoured that he has agreed to be programme chair. Mick and the programming committee have been hard at work curating a thrilling line-up that truly showcases the breadth and brilliance of crime and thriller writing. We can’t wait to reveal all and welcome everyone back to the festival in July.”

