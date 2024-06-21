Simon Bailes Peugeot sponsors popular Northallerton Homegrown Food Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simon Bailes Peugeot is continuing its sponsorship of the multi-award-winning Northallerton Homegrown Food Festival, having sponsored it for each of its 12 years since its launch. Taking place on Sunday 23rd June from 10am to 5pm, it promises a day of excitement, entertainment, and culinary delights.

With dealerships in Northallerton, Stockton, and Guisborough, Simon Bailes Peugeot has been a supporter of the festival since it launched in 2012 to promote the best local food and chefs in the area.

Festivalgoers will have an opportunity to browse, taste, and purchase a variety of locally made products from business including Indian Spice Northallerton, Hadrian's Pizza, Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream and much more.

Additionally, a Food Theatre will host cooking demonstrations by renowned local chefs, while the Kids Kitchen will offer engaging cookery workshops for children.

This year's theme, ‘Flowing Together for Clean Water’, will highlight the importance of effective water usage, domestic grey water reuse, and efforts to clean up our waterways. It will feature a vibrant array of activities, including live music and entertainment across two stages, cooking demonstrations by local chefs, and family-friendly workshops.

Simon Bailes, CEO of Simon Bailes Peugeot, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue our support for the Northallerton Homegrown Food Festival. This event is a true celebration of our community's rich culinary heritage and the incredible talent we have right on our doorstep.

“It's a fantastic day out for families, food lovers, and anyone looking to make a positive impact while enjoying the best our local area has to offer. We are delighted to be a part of this vibrant and inspiring festival."

Nicky Ruddick, organiser of Northallerton’s Home Grown Food Festival, said: “We are thrilled to have Simon Bailes Peugeot as our main sponsor once again. Their ongoing support has been instrumental in making the festival a success year after year.

“This year's theme is particularly important, and we look forward to raising awareness about water conservation through our various activities and demonstrations. We invite everyone to join us for a day of delicious food, fun workshops, and fantastic live music – it's a celebration of our community and the incredible local produce we are so proud of.”