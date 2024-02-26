Save the date for The Big Lunch on 1 - 2 June set to be the greenest yet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following The Big Jubilee Lunch and Coronation Big Lunch, two momentous celebrations, this year we’re bringing the nation together just for the good it can do. Everyone’s invited to join in The Big Lunch on 1-2 June!

The Big Lunch can be the starter that makes all the difference - people are the key ingredient and we all have something to share, from food and conversation to music and laughter. It creates friendships, increases belonging and can help new neighbours feel welcome. It’s also a chance to celebrate the people who volunteer their time throughout the year to have a positive impact where they live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2023, with media support and help from ambassadors including Mel Giedroyc, Ainsley Harriott and Prue Leith, more than 14 million people took part. Our impact research* shows that 65 per cent of those who did feel less lonely as a result, 75 per cent said they feel a stronger sense of community spirit and the same number said they are more likely to give time to help neighbours or good causes. Since 2015, £87m has been raised by organisers at Big Lunch events for causes that matter to them.

The Big Lunch 2024

Over the coming months our supporters across all sectors will help us to invite the nation to join in, including launching an exciting new collaboration with our friends at WWF! We’ll be sharing exciting news from partners and sponsors, plus there will be competitions and prizes all doing everything we can to get neighbours and communities talking, sharing and making plans to have fun together this June.

Every year millions of people join in to share food at street parties, park picnics, garden-get-togethers and back-yard BBQ’s, so some of the UK’s much-loved chefs, cooks and bakers will be offering up delicious recipes. They’ll inspire everyone to experiment with delicious low-cost, FUN and green dishes that anyone can make and share. Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers, Big Zuu, Joe Wicks, Manon Lagreve, Syabira Yusoff (GBBO), Suzanne Mulholland (The Batch Lady) and Ben Ebbrell are already busy cooking up tasty ideas for the nation in their kitchens!

Giuseppe Dell'Anno, Great British Bake-Off winner and food writer who has encouraged people to come together with his dishes to share at Big Lunches said: “The celebrations for the Jubilee and Coronation gave us great reasons to share a Big Lunch in our communities. But this year we don’t need an excuse to get together with friends and neighbours. The Big Lunch is all about the fun of sharing food and making new connections. It brings people together. So, get your diaries out and save the date to join in The Big Lunch on 1-2 June. You can download a free pack and find everything you need to get the party started at TheBigLunch.com”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey Brummitt, Eden Project Programme Director responsible for The Big Lunch said: “Since 2010, we’ve been bringing people together to create happier and healthier communities thanks to National Lottery players, who raise £30 million each week for good causes right across the UK. The Big Lunch is all about sharing friendship, food and fun and this year we’re also sharing top tips to help make 2024 the greenest Big Lunch ever! From great planet friendly food to share, upcycled decorations to make, street games to play and tips for what you can grow or sow in your street – there are so many ways to join in, with our tips and resources you need to get the party started all free at TheBigLunch.com. Everyone has something they can bring to the table so get involved and start sharing ideas with your community!”

Resources -The Big Lunch 2024

The Big Lunch is the UK’s community get-together that’s good for people and the planet, bringing friendship, food and fun back to neighbourhoods on 1-2 June! It’s an idea from the Eden Project made possible by The National Lottery supporting people and communities to get to know each other better. The Big Lunch kicks off the Month of Community when good causes come together to celebrate community, encourage action and fundraise annually throughout June