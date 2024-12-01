Santa swaps his sleigh for a bike in fund-raising bid

By David James
Contributor
Published 1st Dec 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 10:04 BST

On the 7th of December, 20 members of the Wetherby Velo Cycling Club will be riding 50 miles in their full Santa suits to raise money for the Resurrected Bites community group.

The route takes in the two Community Grocery stores in Knaresborough (Gracious St. Methodist Church at 10.30am) and Harrogate (New Park Primary School at 12 noon).

Resurrected Bites is a Harrogate and Knaresborough based community organisation aiming to reduce food waste, loneliness and food poverty. They work with local businesses and suppliers to divert good quality food from landfill and convert it into meals in their three ‘pay as you feel’ cafes, and provide it to families through their two community grocery stores.

If you are able to support our Santas on their ride please donate at https://resurrectedbites.enthuse.com/pf/wvsanta.

If you know anyone in financial hardship, please direct them to the Resurrected Bites website for more information on how we can help https://resurrectedbites.co.uk/

