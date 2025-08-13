Saddle up! Local brewery launches cycling sportive in Yorkshire’s scenic countryside

Cyclists of all abilities are invited to saddle up for a brand-new cycling event; the Black Sheep Brewery Sportive, taking place on Saturday 16th August 2025.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted in partnership with cycling and beer event specialists Let’s Go Velo, the sportive offers riders a chance to experience the very best of Yorkshire’s dramatic countryside, with two crafted routes starting and finishing at the iconic Black Sheep Brewery.

Starting in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, cyclists will set off from Black Sheep Brewery in Masham with the sportive offering two stunning routes; Half Pint – 63km (39 miles) or Full Pint – 101km (63 miles).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Sharples, Marketing Manager at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “This is more than just a bike ride, it’s a celebration of Yorkshire’s cycling spirit and brewing heritage. We’re thrilled to be working with Let’s Go Velo to launch a new sportive that captures everything we love about this region, challenging routes, beautiful scenery, and proper beer.”

Black Sheep Brewery, Masham

With entry fees starting from £30, the event promises riders a scenic day out through some of the most picturesque roads in Yorkshire.

Finishing where it all began, cyclists will be able to celebrate with a free pint back at Black Sheep Brewery, with the restaurant and visitor centre open as usual.

To find out more and buy tickets, visit: https://www.blacksheepbrewery.com/events/black-sheep-brewery-sportive/