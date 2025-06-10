Royalty and Roses - Visit Goldsborough Hall’s Historic Gardens

Stroll through Princess Mary’s rose gardens as Goldsborough Hall opens for the National Garden Scheme this June

Goldsborough Hall, a historic former royal residence near Harrogate, is delighted to announce the opening of its 12 acres of award-winning gardens for the National Garden Scheme on Sunday 22nd June 2025 11am-4pm—earlier than in previous years to coincide with the peak bloom of its spectacular rose gardens.

The earlier opening will give visitors the chance to see the rose garden in full flourish, including beautiful old-fashioned varieties such as Little White Pet, Comte de Chambord, and Old China Blush. Also in bloom will be the striking ‘Yorkshire Princess’ rose, developed in honour of Princess Mary, who once lived at the Hall and left a lasting legacy on the estate.

Guests can explore the magnificent grounds, which also include a kitchen garden, historic glasshouse, and the sweeping Lime Tree Walk, originally planted by royalty in the 1920s.

The ‘Yorkshire Princess’ rose—named in honour of HRH Princess Mary—flourishes beneath the balustrade

As part of the event, visitors can enjoy:

- Free garden talks by Head Gardener at 12pm and 2pm

- A plant stall on the terrace

- Light refreshments including hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, and freshly baked scones

Adults £7.50; children free. Dogs on leads are warmly welcomed.

All proceeds from the day will go to the National Garden Scheme, supporting vital nursing and health charities across the UK.