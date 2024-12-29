Ripon slimmer hits target after losing 3.5 stone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jess Dale has reached her goal weight after joining Slimming World in October 2023, following a hospital appointment where she was told she was obese.

Feeling very low after being told her obesity meant she couldn't be referred for a tonsil operation, Jess (26) rejoined Slimming World.

She said: "I used to eat convenience food for breakfast and lunches, including bacon sandwiches and pasties. It wasn't just the food it was also hot chocolate and cola."

Jess says she has loved coming to the group, making friends and hearing hints and tips and the recipes she could enjoy and it has also helped her realise she wasn't alone in how she felt. The biggest change for Jess is that she didn't give up and stayed to the full group. Whatever the week had been like she made the decision to get to group and it was often not as bad as she had thought.

Jess now loves to eat salmon and a stir fry, chilli with jacket potato and loves fruit. She added: "The biggest change is the boost to my confidence, I feel so much happier in myself."

Consultant Charlotte said the difference in Jess was "incredible — going from a shy, unhappy young woman to the person we see now is amazing."

Ripon Slimming World group is held every Thursday and Friday at Ripon Bowling Club