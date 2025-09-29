Ripon Salvation Army launches Dance Fit for toddlers

Toddlers are being encouraged to have a ball as Ripon Salvation Army launches Dance Fit Tots.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents and carers are invited to bring their toddlers along for dance and song based sessions that encourage movement, improve balance and help stimulate learning for under threes.

Taster sessions, run by Ripon Salvation Army church leader Major Pam Ralph-Barratt and church assistant Alison Hewitt, will take place on Tuesday afternoons throughout October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison said: “We are delighted to be launching an exciting new group at Ripon Salvation Army.Dance Fit Tots invites parents, carers and their toddlers to join in together with dance based routines set to upbeat Christian music.

Ripon Salvation Army is launching Dance Fit Tots

“Dance Fit Tots encourages both adults and children to dance to songs that are specifically written to stimulate movement for young children. It encourages exercise, improves balance and stimulates the brain all whilst having fun.

“We want everyone to join in singing, dancing and having lots of fun while learning about God’s love for each of us.”

Each session, which is suitable for toddlers who are walking up to the age of three years old, will consist of a fun warm up, singing and dancing followed by refreshments, and free play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taster sessions will run on Tuesday, 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th October between 1.15pm and 2.45pm at the church in Lead Lane, HG4 2NE.

These taster sessions are free. Future sessions, with a start date to be confirmed, will be £1.50.

If you would like to come along please email [email protected] or call 01765 692 657.

Ripon Salvation Army runs a number of activities and support for the community as well as worship on a Sunday. For more information visit their website here https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/ripon