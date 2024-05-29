Ripon Music Open Mic Night Performers Feature at the Ripon Indie Festival Friday 7 June '24 from 4pm

By Mat PritchardContributor
Published 29th May 2024, 23:05 BST
The Ripon Music Open Mic Night will be providing music at the Ripon Indie Fiesta on Friday 7 June from 4pm till late!

The Ripon Music Open Mic Night has got the reputation as one of the best platforms for local musicians to wow an appreciative crowd and jam with like-minded souls.

We're hugely excited to be asked to provide music for the Ripon Indie Festival, and will setting up our marquee at the top of Kirkgate, just off the market square.

Some of the finest Ripon musical talent will be entertaining you all evening, with performers ranging from solo artists to full bands.

Ripon Music Open Mic Night provides music in the Kirkgate Marquee for the Ripon Indie FiestaRipon Music Open Mic Night provides music in the Kirkgate Marquee for the Ripon Indie Fiesta
The festival also features great street food and drink, local artisan producers' stalls, and loads more.

Come along for an incredible afternoon or evening out, and we hope to see you at the Ripon Music Open Mic Night marquee!