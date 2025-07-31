Rest & Restore Fertility Wellness Retreat

13 November 2025 (10.00am-5.30pm)

Grassfield Hall, Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire

Our Rest & Restore Fertility Wellness Retreats offers a safe and supportive place for you to relax an overwhelmed mind, restore emotional balance from within, and help to ease feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Our deeply relaxing holistic therapies help to reduce stress and anxiety feelings and help to achieve a more balanced and positive mindset, wherever you are in your fertility journey.

This is your chance to escape the daily pressures, completely unwind, immerse yourself in self care, rebalance your emotions and connect with others who understand and truly care.

Set in an area of outstanding natural beauty, and surounding by beautiful gardens, our host venue Grassfield Hall is a real oasis of peace and tranquillity, allowing you to release tension, restore self esteem, and to enhance your emotional wellbeing in calming and supportive surroundings.

Hosted by Sarah Day, Founder of Fertility Retreats who has over 15 years helping and supporting people who are dealing with the challenges that are impaced by fertility, our Rest and Restore Fertility Wellness Retreat has been lovingly designed to support you at your time of need, whereever you are in your fertility journey.

Contributed Sound Bath & Gentle Breathwork which offers deep relaxation.

Contributed Gentle Releasing Yoga Nidra which improves emotional wellbeing.