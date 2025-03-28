Professional networking event at local care home

Boroughbridge Manor Care Home in Boroughbridge are inviting local professionals to an upcoming networking event.

Taking place on Monday, 7 April from 10.30am – 11.30am, professionals from various organisations within the community will have a chance to meet and network over brunch provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

Susan Carter, General Manager at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home says: “Boroughbridge Manor is keen to part of the community and our Professional breakfast allows individuals from the care industry to meet and connect with one another. It’s a great chance to share experiences of working within the care sector, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!"

Details can be found on eventbrite or email [email protected] for more information.

