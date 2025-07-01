Power of dressing event to take place at Bettys
The event will take place on the evening of Thursday 31st July in the elegant surroundings of Bettys which has increased their opening hours until 6pm until 9pm every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Guests to the ‘Power of Dressing’ event will enjoy a glass of Champagne (or a non-alcoholic alternative) on arrival, followed by a luxurious Afternoon Tea experience. The evening will feature inspiring and interactive masterclasses on the power of dressing, covering fashion, makeup, and hair styling. Local businesses including Morgan Clare, The Glam Lounge and xx are all be taking part in the event.
From bold seasonal looks to everyday beauty hacks and confidence-boosting styling tips, the session will be led by industry experts offering real-world advice designed to leave guests walking taller and feeling their best.
“This event is an uplifting celebration of self-expression, confidence, and Yorkshire style,” says Victoria Clapham, co-founder of This is Yorkshire Beauty. “We’re bringing together community, creativity, and conversation in one of the region’s most beloved settings..”
The evening will also offer an exclusive preview of the highly anticipated British Beauty Week 2025 event, hosted by This is Yorkshire Beauty this October at Grantley Hall. Following last year’s sell-out success, the October gathering remains the only officially recognised British Beauty Week event in Yorkshire.
“We’re proud to be shining a spotlight on the incredible talent and energy within our region,” adds Dr. Lubna Khan-Salim, co-founder and longevity specialist. “From style to wellbeing, we’re proving that Yorkshire is leading the way in how beauty and health are experienced and celebrated by women. Whether you come with your friends, or own your own, it will be a great evening of inspiration and connection.”
Tickets for the evening can be purchased at www.thisisyorkshirebeauty.com/book-events