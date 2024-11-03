Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale

Remembrance Events:

Sunday 10th November

9am Remembrance Service at St Michael and All Angels, Wilsill

10.30am Remembrance Service St Cuthbert’s Pateley Bridge

10.30am Remembrance Service at St Chad’s Middlesmoor

10.30am Remembrance Service at St Mary the Virgin, Ramsgill

10am Joint Service of Remembrance at Summerbridge Methodist Church with a collection for the Royal British Legion

10:50am Act of Remembrance at Summerbridge War Memorial. After the Act of Remembrance there will be refreshments at Summerbridge Methodist Church.

11am Holy Communion with Act of Remembrance at St Saviour’s, Thornthwaite

2pm Remembrance Concert & Service at Darley Memorial Hall (for more details see below)

6pm Remembrance Service at St Mary's Greenhow with the United Parish of Upper Nidderdale and Royal British Legion (Nidderdale Branch)

6:30pm Holy Communion with Act of Remembrance at Christ Church, Darley

The Annual Remembrance Day Service and Concert will take place at Darley Memorial Hall on Sunday 10th November from 2.00pm. Music will be provided by the Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Prize Band, and light refreshments will be provided. Admission is free. Donations to the Royal British Legion are appreciated.

Monday 11th November - Armistice Day

The Nidderdale Branch of the British Legion will be holding their annual Armistice Day service and Parade from 10.15am at Pateley Bridge War Memorial. There will be a representative of the Lord Lieutenant’s office attending and a platoon of troops from the Harrogate Army Foundation College, along with RAF Menwith Hill, local Mayors/chairs, dignitaries local schools and other community based organisations. After the service there will be refreshments available in the Pateley Bridge and Bewerley Memorial Hall for all who wish to join them.

Holy Trinity Church is undergoing internal decoration. Ann Kent would like to thank Ken for undertaking such a mammoth task. Our Church will be a warm and inviting place. Feel free to visit at the end of the month.

'Tea, Cake and Music' with Phil Wilby playing the organ on Sunday 24th November at 2.15pm at Holy Trinity Church, Dacre Banks. Highlights include: Bach's Toccata and Fugue in D Minor and other popular organ favourites. Entry: a suggested £5 donation-children free. Proceeds in aid of Holy Trinity Church.

Nidderdale Domino League results for 28th October are Star Club A 2 Royal Oak 7, Crown 4 Star Club B 5, Half Moon 5 Pateley Club 4, Queens Head – bye

Royal Oak PB 7-4. Weekly running totals are

Pateley 22, Star Club B 22, Royal Oak 20, Crown 14, Queens Head 12, Half Moon 10, Star Club A 8.

THE PUZZLE OF GOD. A Lecture series for atheists, agnostics and religious believers. The Series by Dr Peter Vardy continues at St Cuthberts Church, Pateley Bridge on Wednesday evenings at 6.30pm for 7pm.

On 13th November, the topic is RELIGIOUS EXPERIENCE - Tens of thousands of people across the world and through history and across the centuries have claimed to experience God. Do such claims provide good evidence for God’s existence and what alternative explanations can be provided for such claims?

Dr. Peter Vardy is the former vice-principal of Heythrop College, the specialist Theology & Philosophy College of the University of London. He is the author or co-author of 18 books, has an honorary Doctorate for services to Religious Education and is an internationally recognised Philosopher

Please send your Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale Neighbourhood News to [email protected] .