Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale neighbourhood news

The Big Carol Sing Supper Concert Saturday 7th December is at 7pm in the Memorial Hall Pateley Bridge. Tickets £5 per person from Pateley Pharmacy. Bring your own food and drinks for the supper.

The Christmas Fair at Christ Church Darley on Saturday 7th December runs from 2 to 4pm. There will be cakes, toys, craft stalls, tombola, books, children games plus tea mince pies and mulled wine.

On Saturday 14th December at 2pm, there is the Christmas Band Concert with the Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band at Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall. They will be playing a variety of Christmas carols and songs. Mince pie and mulled wine included in ticket price (gluten free and other options will be available). Tickets £8 from Pateley Pharmacy.

Carol Singing Events:

Sunday 15th December 10.30am Family Carols followed by Communion at St Cuthbert’s Church Pateley Bridge Sunday 15th December 4pm Carols by Candlelight St Michael's Wilsill Carols on the Green, Darley Thursday 19th December – meet at 6:15pm on Low Green, Darley. We’ll be singing with members of the Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band.Carols on the Green, Dacre Banks Thursday 19th Dec. – meet at 7:15pm on Dacre Banks Village Green. We’ll be singing carols around the Christmas tree with Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band. In the Royal Oak, Dacre Banks if the weather is disagreeable.

Saturday 21st 6.30am Carols by Candlelight at Bewerley Grange Chapel Carols in the Stonehouse Inn Saturday 21st December –7pm . Again, singing will be with members of the Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band

Sunday 22nd December 6.30pm Family Carols St Chad Middlesmoor.

Christmas Eve 3.30pm Carols on the Green Ramsgill, 6pm Christingle St Cuthbert’s Pateley, 7.30pm Family Carols St Mary's Greenhow

The Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band will also be at the Pateley Bridge Late Night opening Friday 6th December 6-8pm and Saturday 7th December 10am to 12 noon.

The Nidderdale Domino League results for 25th November are Queens Head 5 Star Club A 4, Half Moon 5 Crown 4, Royal Oak bye, Star Club B 7 Pateley Club 2Star Club A 4-34. Weekly running totals areStar Club B 36, Queens Head 36, Royal Oak 34, Pateley Club 31, Star Club A 29, Crown 26, Half Moon 24.

The Nidderdale Domino League results for the 18th November are: Pateley Club 3 Star Club A 6, Star Club B 3 Queens Head 6, Royal Oak 4 Half Moon 5, Crown bye. Weekly running totals are : Royal Oak 34, Queens Head 31, Pateley Club 29, Queens Head 29, Star Club B 29, Star Club A 25, Crown 22, Half Moon 19.

THE PUZZLE OF GOD. A Lecture series for atheists, agnostics and religious believers. The Series by Dr Peter Vardy continues at St.Cuthberts Church, Pateley Bridge on Wednesday evenings at 6.30 for 7.00pm. On Wednesday 11th December the topic is FAITH AND REASON - In a world increasingly dominated by reason and science, can belief in God be justified or is it now to be judged irrational and to be abandoned? Major traditional arguments for and against God’s existence will be outlined. The difference between those which seek to prove or disprove God’s existence and those arguments which rest on an assessment of probability will be evaluated. Dr. Peter Vardy is the former vice-principal of Heythrop College, the specialist Theology & Philosophy College of the University of London. He is the author or co-author of 18 books, has an honorary Doctorate for services to Religious Education and is an internationally recognised Philosopher

The Upper Nidderdale Food Bank is operated from St Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge. Part of their mission is to provide food to needy individuals who come to them for help, regardless of religious affiliation. The Church in the Dale will do what they can to ease the suffering of poverty and support the dignity of people whose circumstances bring them to us for assistance. Please contact Father Darryl for information on how to give or receive food. 07792 419982 or (01423 711414)

