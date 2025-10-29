Opticians set to sponsor Ripon Community Bonfire and Firework Display

An opticians is excited to announce its sponsorship of Ripon Rowels Rotary Club’s beloved annual Bonfire and Firework Display.

Specsavers Ripon, which is locally owned and run, is proud to be the lead sponsor of the eagerly anticipated event, which will take place on Friday 7th November at Ripon Racecourse. Proceeds will go towards a selection of local charities and community initiatives, including Vision Support, Ripon Theatre Festival, St Michael’s Hospice and more.

The team has generously donated £1,000, which has contributed to funding the event. Specsavers is also giving children the chance to win a family ticket – as well as the memorable opportunity to light the bonfire - through its Halloween costume competition on 30 and 31 October.

The event is set to attract more than 3,000 people, and the opticians are eager to welcome visitors to their stand on the night. The team will be available to chat about all things eye care, offer glasses cleaning services, and host a variety of fun games for visitors to enjoy.

Graham Bell, president at Ripon Rowels Rotary Club, says: ‘On behalf of everyone involved in the Ripon Rowels Rotary Club, we are incredibly grateful to Specsavers Ripon for their generous donation as the lead sponsor, supporting us in organising a community event that everyone looks forward to attending each year.

‘We value the support we’ve received from all the local businesses and look forward to working with the team at Specsavers Ripon on future charitable endeavours.’

Annette Duffy, retail director at Specsavers Ripon, says: ‘We’re so excited to be part of one of Ripon’s anticipated community events and are sure the night will be magical, and will raise essential funds to support a whole host of charities in and around Ripon.

‘We can’t wait to chat with people at our stand and enjoy the festivities the evening has to offer. We hope this event marks the continuation of many opportunities for us to get involved with the club as part of our commitment to the Ripon community.’

If you’d like to find out more about the event, visit www.riponcitybonfire.org

For more details on the full range of eye health and hearing care services available at Specsavers Ripon, including OCT scans, head to www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/ripon or call on 01765 694 777