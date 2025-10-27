Opticians involved in spec-tacular events this Halloween

Community Matters

This half term, children in the local community are invited to join the terror-ific activities taking place at Specsavers Ripon.

The locally owned and run store on Market Place West is proud to be a main sponsor of this year’s Pumpkin Patch, set to open on 30th and 31st October – transforming the historic Market Square into a pumpkin paradise.

Since Saturday (25th October), children have taken part in the Pumpkin Trail. This fun activity gives them exclusive access to the patch, where they can pick their very own pumpkin - perfect for carving and decorating just in time for Halloween.

Kids can get involved in the fun by visiting Specsavers Ripon or any of the participating stores to pick up a trail sheet. It's a delightful way to explore the charming streets and uncover all the hidden pumpkins along the way.

Alongside all the festive activities, on 30th and 31st October, the opticians is encouraging children to attend appointments in their favourite costumes for a chance to win a family ticket to the Ripon Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display on 7th November – as well as the memorable opportunity to light the bonfire on the night.

The team will be giving away wicked treats, including themed biscuits and sugar-free lollipops – also, a colouring station will be available, allowing them to bring their favourite spooky characters to life while awaiting their appointment.

Annette Duffy, retail director at Specsavers Ripon, says: ‘We’re truly thrilled to celebrate the Halloween season and be part of some fantastic events. It’s such a pleasure to offer the community a variety of activities throughout the half term that excite everyone and brings us all together. We're looking forward to welcoming children in their costumes and seeing all the different characters – what a perfect opportunity for them to take a memorable photo at the pumpkin patch!’

The store currently hosts the magnificent Poppy Dress, crafted from woollen poppies - complete with a 12ft train, the result of over 1,000 hours of passionate knitting by the Ripon Community Poppy Project.

The incredible creation will be showcased in the store’s window and will make its debut, adorning the soprano singer Charlotte Potter at Ripon Cathedral’s Remembrance concert on 6th November, before being returned to the store for another week of admiration.

Annette adds: ‘Our whole team is incredibly honoured to showcase the exquisite Poppy Dress, a beautiful, handcrafted piece created with over 1,000 hours of dedication by the talented volunteers at the Ripon Community Poppy Project. Be sure to stop by our window and marvel at their exceptional craftsmanship – it’s a sight to behold.’

For more details on the full range of eye health and hearing care services available at Specsavers Ripon, including OCT scans, head to https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/ripon or call on 01765 694 777.