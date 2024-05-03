Oatlands neighbourhood news: Film club, Tuki cafe and Cuppa Company at community centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are a number of regular events for meeting up that are held at the Oatlands Community Centre:

1st Monday of the month - 2pm-4pm, Cuppa Company afternoon. Join them for a game of scrabble, cards, art, or just a cuppa and chat (Closed in July).

3rd Monday of the month - 12-3pm: Film with friends. See the photo for this month's film (Closed in July).

4th Monday in the month - Grand friends is not just an event; its a chance to bridge the generation gap and make long lasting connections. Great food too!

2nd Friday of the month – 6pm-10pm, Film club. BYOB and why not buy yourself fish and chips from Oatlands Mount fisheries.

3rd Saturday of the month - Tuki cafe 12-2pm. Run by youth volunteers (Closed August). Hot drinks, toasties and cake at affordable prices.

A seat at my table - six times a year, we organise a gathering in the community room for local residents where we cook a meal and often run a quiz or bingo. This is by invitation only and if you would be like to be included, please contact Julie on 07596 838508.

You can donate to any of these free events via our webside www.oatlandscommunity.co.uk/donations