Oatlands Community news
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
St Mark's church at Easter
Saturday 12th April:
10am - 28th 2pm: Self guided Easter Prayer trail
Sunday 13th April: Palm Sunday-
9am Communion
10.30-11.30am All together morning worship
Thursday April 17th: Passover supper (tickets required). 6.30-9.00pm
Friday 18th April Good Friday:
10am -11am Easter garden making for primary aged children. (sign up required)
Three hours at the Cross 12pm-3pm
Easter Sunday: April 20th:
Dawn service 6am-7am at church.
9am Communion service
10.30am-11.30am All together service with communion