Oatlands Community news

By jen dening
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 19:28 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 09:24 BST
St Mark's church at Easter

Saturday 12th April:

10am - 28th 2pm: Self guided Easter Prayer trail

Sunday 13th April: Palm Sunday-

Before we get to Easter Sunday, there are more opportunities to worship: see below.

9am Communion

10.30-11.30am All together morning worship

Thursday April 17th: Passover supper (tickets required). 6.30-9.00pm

Friday 18th April Good Friday:

10am -11am Easter garden making for primary aged children. (sign up required)

Three hours at the Cross 12pm-3pm

Easter Sunday: April 20th:

Dawn service 6am-7am at church.

9am Communion service

10.30am-11.30am All together service with communion

