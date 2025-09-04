North Yorkshire restaurant eases back-to-school stress with special offer

Zizzi is taking worrying about dinner off the September to-do list, offering 30% off food in restaurants until 26th September

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With relaxing summer days already feeling like a distant memory, September can be one of the most stressful times of the year, with parents battling a never-ending back-to-school to-do list and students heading off to university and having to cook for themselves for the first time.

To combat September stress, Zizzi is offering Zillionaires, members of their free perks and discounts club, 30% off food, all day Monday to Friday and from 5pm on Sundays, until September 26, to take cooking dinner firmly off the jam-packed agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30% discount can be used across Zizzi’s entire a la carte food menu, which includes favourites such as the Sticky Pig Rustica pizza (slow-cooked pulled pork and mozzarella pizza with Roquito hot honey), Mushroom & Truffle Pasta with Burrata (portobello & porcini mushrooms in a four cheese sauce, infused with truffle oil) and the Zillionaire's Fudge Cake (warm chocolate fudge cake layered with salted caramel sponge, finished with honeycomb pieces).

Zizzi is offering 30% off food throughout September

Harry Heeley, Managing Director at Zizzi, said, “We know that September often comes with new routines and added pressures, so we want to do our bit to take a little bit of the stress away by offering 30% off our delicious menu.

We're welcoming all Zillionaires to join us, relax and tuck into their favourite Italian dishes for less. We have plenty of room for new Zillionaires to join us too, all people need to do is register to get their discount, plus a bonus free garlic bread!”

Zillionaires, members of Zizzi’s free perks and discounts club, can find the 30% off in their Perkz Wallet, which can be used until 26th September. Those who aren’t already signed up can register anytime throughout September to secure a free garlic bread, on top of the discount.

To sign up for the Zillionaires Club, go to www.zizzi.co.uk/zillionaires-club or keep up with their day-to-day updates by following wearezizzi.