North Yorkshire care home hosts fundraising fashion show with Miss York

Boroughbridge Manor Care Home in North Yorkshire and Marcie Reid – ‘Miss York’ is set to host a stylish and charitable event this month. Residents and their guests will be treated to a fabulous fashion show, all in support of Action for Children.

On Thursday, May 29 from 10.30am the Barchester Healthcare’s Boroughbridge Manor Care Home has teamed up with Marcie Reid to bring this exciting event to life.

On the day, our residents, colleagues and guests will be showcasing a variety of dazzling outfits. Guests will enjoy homemade treats and fizz while the models from and staff members from the home display the latest fashion trends.

The fashion show is the brainchild of Marcie Reid, who represents Action for Children. Marcie commented: “The idea behind the fashion show is to bring the outside world in and connect with those in our community whilst raising funds for an incredibly good cause.”

Fundraising fashion show details

Susan Carter, General Manager of Boroughbridge Manor Care Home, added: “We strive to offer a diverse range of activities and entertainment at Boroughbridge Manor as part of our lifestyle enrichment program. This fashion show promises to be one of our most stylish and enjoyable events! Living in a care home doesn’t mean the end of celebrating life, and our activities are designed for everyone to enjoy.”

Betty, a resident at the home, is looking forward to the event and shared: “I haven’t been to a fashion show in 20 years! It’s sure to bring back wonderful memories.”

Join us at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home on Thursday, May 29, for a day of fashion, fun, and fundraising!