Nidderdale Museum celebrates 50th Anniversary with special offer

The award-winning Nidderdale Museum brings to life the rich heritage of the Dale with a huge display encompassing 13 themed exhibition spaces, 15 life-size re-creations, videos, a children's trail....and so much more. Online reviews place it in the top 10% of museums. For one weekend in March, it will be offering 2-for-1 entry for lottery ticket holders as part of the National Lottery Open Week.

The museum was founded in 1975 by a group of enthusiasts who wanted to preserve connections with the traditional ways of Dales life that had been rapidly disappearing after the second world war. They gradually built up an enormous and important collection of over 30,000 items and housed it creatively in the old Pateley Bridge Union Workhouse. And it is still entirely volunteer-run today, for the benefit of visitors and researchers.

As part of the celebrations for its 50th anniversary celebrations in 2025, the museum is participating in the National Lottery Open Days event. On Saturday and Sunday, 15th and 16th March it will be open from 1.30pm-4.30pm and offering two entries for the price of one for participants in the National Lottery Open Week. The offer is redeemable by anyone with a National Lottery ticket. Accompanied children under 16 can visit for free.

Nidderdale Museum opens at weekends during winter, and then 6 days a week from April 1 to the end of October.