New show home inspired by Collingham villager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A striking new show home is to be unveiled at a new homes development in the West Yorkshire town of Collingham, with an interior inspired by the creativity of one local villager.

Miller Homes will open its five-bedroom Bridgeford style home at its Bridgewood Green development on Saturday 2nd March with a special event taking place between 11am and 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist, Sarah Nicholls, who works across a range of artistic mediums, created a particular piece of artwork for the show home using a mosaic style of painting which she had recently developed. Her work is inspired by nature and the Yorkshire countryside, a place she discovered after relocating from London to Collingham a little over fifteen years ago.

Artist Sarah Nicholls with Miller Homes' Chris Carlin

“We are delighted that Sarah agreed to create this wonderful piece of artwork for our show home and we are so excited to unveil it at the official opening,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “The interior scheme was built around Sarah’s inspiring vision, and it perfectly complements the overall look adding a wonderful finishing touch to a home that has been designed to offer a welcoming place for all the family.

The scheme was brought together using two Farrow and Ball shades of teal blue, Inchyra Blue and Vardo. Accents of terracotta, an Asian twist, and bold fabrics has resulted in a modern, yet timeless, home which feels inviting and stylish.

“This is a great opportunity for me to be able to showcase my work in the community that I call home and to show how pieces of art really add depth and originality to interior design schemes,” said Sarah. “I can’t wait to see it take pride of place in the stylish show home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has been a fantastic project to work on, made all the more special with such an amazing local influence from Sarah,” said Debbie. “For those who are visiting to buy, we also have a range of plot specific offers currently available to help buyers not only find a home they love, but also help them in the purchase process."

Homes currently available at Bridgewood Green include a range of two-, four- and five-bedroom properties. Prices currently start from £579,995, for a two-bedroom bungalow to a five-bedroom Bridgeford priced from £789,995.

The show home and sales centre are open each Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm.