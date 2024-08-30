Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 5 September 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Interesting season of talks at Starbeck Community Library

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY The summer reading challenge ends on Saturday September 7. For those who have not yet read six books, there is still time to come to the library and complete the challenge. There is a good range of short, quick reads.

Storytime for pre-school children begins again on Tuesday, September 10 10.15am with stories, crafts and nursery rhymes. This is a drop in session for which there is no charge.

The Lego club meets on September 10 3.30pm. Booking is essential as places are limited.

Jamie from Harrogate Neighbours meeting up with Rebecca and Helen from Starbeck in Bloom

The craft group meets at Tuesdays 1.30pm. Please ring 01423 868643 for details.

For all up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

STARBECK LIBRARY MONTHLY TALKS There are three talks left on this years programme: ‘Zero carbon Harrogate’ by Nick Anderson on Thursday September 26, ‘Ambulance Aid’ by John Shackleton on Wednesday October 30 and ‘Henshaws College’ by Flora Simpson on Thursday November 28.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Entry is £3 including refreshments.

FREE PIANO Starbeck Methodist Church has an upright piano which is free to anyone who would like it. It has been checked by a piano tuner and is in good working order. It’s on a set of robust wheels and easy to move. Your own transport will be required to move it to a new home. Please contact 884809

CONCERTS 2024/25 Concerts at Starbeck Methodist Church will resume in October, here are some dates for your calendar: Harrogate Male Voice Choir with the Ryelarks on Saturday October 12 7.30pm, Tewit Silver Band on Saturday November 9 7.30pm, Christmas concert by Treble Clef on Sunday December 1 2.30pm, Echo42 big band on Sunday January 12 2.30pm, St John Fishers School on Saturday February 8 7.30pm and Abbey Belles Chorus on Saturday March 8 7.30pm

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS APPEAL The Christmas lights appeal are holding a nearly new sale and coffee morning in St. Andrews Church Halls on Saturday September 21 10.30am-1pm.

The yearly collection begins November 1 when a newsletter and envelope will be delivered through letter boxes. Donations can also be made by bank transfer to Starbeck Lights account 16666344 sort code 05-04-54. Please use the reference ‘appeal 24’.

If you would like to sponsor a Christmas light for Starbeck High Street please contact 07969823753

The Christmas fair will take place in St. Andrews Church on Saturday November 30 from 2pm, traditionally the lights are turned on after the Christmas fair at 6pm.

Please support these events as the Starbeck Christmas Lights group really make a difference by spreading joy and cheer to all sections of our community.

LUNCH CLUB Lunch club recommences at Starbeck Methodist Church on Tuesday September 10 at 12 noon. Do go along and enjoy a good, nutritious two course meal for just £6. You will be most welcome.

COMMUNITY HUB The new Harrogate Neighbours hub is located at 16 High Street; whether you are looking for some help with an application or a computer issue, searching for advice or guidance, or just looking for a lovely cool place to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee and a slice of cake, the hub has got you covered. Child friendly, wheelchair user accessible, and with a 'pay what you can' cafe, the community hub is Starbeck's newest place to go. Why not pop in and say hello?

