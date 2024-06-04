Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DANCING FOR WELL-BEING Dancing for Well-Being sessions take place on Thursdays 1pm-2.30pm at St Andrews Church Hall, High St, Starbeck, Harrogate, HG2 7JE. These weekly sessions are ideal for older people who have health or mobility problems or find co-ordination or remembering moves difficult. You can dance sitting or standing, you don't need a partner, you can move at the level that suits you, and you don't need a good memory! Groups provide safe and gentle physical and mental exercise, and they are great for company and friendship too. It’s relaxing, energising, uplifting and a lot of fun! "Dancing for Well-Being sessions make me feel light. I just get lost in the music and the dancing." - DWB member.

The venue is fully accessible and car parking is available. The cost is £6 including refreshments and there’s time to natter with other members. A warm welcome awaits and potential members are encouraged to get in touch if cost is a problem. Find details of all groups across Harrogate at https://www.dancingforwellbeing.org/ or visit their Facebook page. Please contact Jax on 07453 564 983 for further information or to book a place.

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY There will be a book and jigsaw sale starting on Saturday June 8 9.30am. Refreshments and cake will be available. It will also be an opportunity for anyone interested in volunteering at the library to find out more about how it all works.

The bigger better story time, for pre-school children with parents and carers, will resume on Tuesday June 11 10.15am-12pm. There will be stories, singing, and nursery rhymes followed by crafts. There is no charge for the session.

The WI craft session meets on Tuesday June 11 1.30pm. For full details, ring 01423 868643.

Lego club meets on Tuesday June 11 3.30pm. Lego places are limited and need to be booked in advance.

The library is a welcoming space to spend time, read a newspaper, enjoy the garden and have a hot drink and biscuit at a very reasonable price. For all up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

THE BIG HELP OUT The Big Help Out will take place on Saturday June 15, all are very welcome to join in with a day of community action in Starbeck. You can join a team at 10am and/or 1pm and you are welcome to take a picnic lunch. On the day there will be three main activities that you can get involved in: washing street furniture, weeding on the High Street (bring a kneeler and hand trowels if you have them) and litter picking (high vis vests and litter pickers will be provided). St Andrew's Church Hall will act as a hub on the day and will be the place where you can join a team, collect equipment and grab a cuppa! All ages are welcome but children must be accompanied by an adult. Please wear sturdy footwear and bring gardening or rubber gloves if you have them.

COMMUNITY DAY Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal are organising a community day at Belmont Park June 22 12 -4pm. Stall pitches are just £8! For further information please call 07969823753 and leave your contact details or email [email protected]

STARBECK FEST There will be a community festival on Belmont Field on July 6 11am-4pm. The event is being organised by The Living Room and is supported by Starbeck in Bloom. If you are interested in performing or having a stall at this event please contact The Living Room.

LUNCH CLUB There is a lunch club that takes place twice a month at Starbeck Methodist Church, on Tuesdays at 12 noon. The next dates are June 11, June 25, July 9, July 23. A two course lunch is served for just £6. If you would like to enjoy some good food and some good company just turn up, you will be most welcome.

COFFEE MORNING There will be a coffee morning in aid of the Leprosy Mission at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday June 8 9.30am-11.30am.