Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 31 October 2024

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY

There are books, jigsaws and cakes for sale on Saturday November 2 9.30am-12.30pm. There will also be a lucky dip of items made by the talented WI craft group; jewellery, characterful knitted toys, felt animals and children’s novelties.

Storytime for pre-school children is on Tuesday November 5. This is a drop-in session for under fives with carers. Stories, singing and crafts. There is no charge but donations towards craft materials are always appreciated.

Knit and natter at Starbeck Methodist Church

The WI craft group meets on Tuesday November 5 1.30pm. Do go along to this welcoming group. Learn a new skill among friends or to enjoy showing your own handiwork to the group. Materials and refreshments are provided. Ring 01423 868643 for details or with suggestions for future projects.

There will be a Yorkshire Call my Bluff event on Saturday November 16. A fundraising event of fun, hilarity and a buffet supper. At £10 per person, tickets are available at the library or Starbeck Post Office.

There will be a talk about Henshaws College by Flora Simpson on Thursday November 28 7pm.

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH

Knit and natter is held in the Wharfedale room on the first and third Monday of the month 1.30-3.30. The group was set up by Reverend Gillian Robertson, her current project is making Izzy Teddy Bear Dolls for children’s ward. Examples of previous group projects have been hats for homeless people and twiddle muffs for dementia patients, however you are welcome to take along any of your own knitting.

Starbeck Methodist Church lunch club would like to welcome more diners; do go along and enjoy a nutritious two course meal and good company for just £6. Lunch club will take place at 12 noon on the following Tuesdays: November 12, November 26 and Christmas lunch on December 10.

There is a regular coffee morning on Saturdays 9.30-11.30; funds raised on November 2 will be to support Save the Children.

The regular Sunday service takes place at 10.30am.

There will be a Big Quiz Night with proceeds going to tearfund.org on Saturday November 16 7.30pm. Grab a team of 4 and go along. Entry costs £3 per person with refreshments included.

The next concert is Tewit Silver Band on Saturday November 9 7.30pm followed by a Christmas concert by Treble Clef on Sunday December 1 2.30pm,

THE HARROGATE RAILWAY CENTRE

The firework spectacular event starts on November 3 3pm. There will be a fun fair, Elvis tribute band and a DJ followed by a firework display starting at 7pm. Entry £2, under 14’s free.

Starbeck cOMMUNITY Remembrance Service

The residents of Starbeck will to remember the fallen of two world wars and subsequent conflicts at Starbeck Cenotaph on Sunday November 10 3pm Local dignitaries, community groups and residents will attend the service led by the Royal British Legion and organised by the Starbeck Residents Association. The service begins with a parade followed by readings by representatives of local churches, the last post, two minutes silence, the laying of wreaths and prayers. All are welcome and afterwards refreshments will be served at Starbeck Methodist Church. For further information contact Andy Dennis: andy4msf@pme 07427359111

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS APPEAL

Starbeck Christmas Fair will be at St Andrews Church will on Saturday November 30 2pm-6pm.

NIDDERDALE HARDY PLANTERS

The next meeting of Nidderdale Hardy Planters is at Saint Andrews Church Hall on Tuesday November 12. There will be the AGM at 7.10pm followed by a talk by Michael Myers. As well as being a passionate gardener Michael is a lecturer at Craven College and acts as an adviser for the RHS. For further information please contact Pat Roberts 01423 540610

STARBECK COMMUNITY AWARDS

At the AGM of Starbeck Residents Association ten group projects and two individuals were awarded grants, the groups are: Harrogate Neighbours, Starbeck Christmas Lights, Saint Andrews Church, Starbeck Methodist Church, 23rd Harrogate Scouts, Friends of Starbeck School, In Future Time Together, Henshaws, Wellspring Therapy and Training and NY Connecting Spaces. The fund originates from when Morrisons moved to Starbeck; the investments are generating more interest than in previous years therefore chairperson Chris Watts said he would like to see still more applications from the community next year.