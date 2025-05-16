Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 22 May 2025
STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
The talk of the month is on Thursday May 22 doors open 6.30pm for refreshments and the talk begins at 7pm. Social historian Dr Paul Jennings will discuss gin and the English. The cost is £3 and there’s no need to book. Storytime and Lego Club are on half term holiday until Tuesday, 3rd June
There is a craft session on Tuesday May 27 1.30pm. All are welcome to go along. Please ring 01423 868643 if you require further information.
For all up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook.
Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.
Please note that the library is closed for the late Spring Bank Holiday on Monday May 26.
STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH
This next lunch club date is on Tuesday May 27 12noon. A traditional two course lunch is served for just £6, all are welcome.
There is a regular coffee morning on Saturdays 9.30am-11.30am.
STARBECK BOWLING CLUB
There are weekly academy sessions to help support and develop new members on Wednesdays at 6pm. For more information contact Steve Day on 07572 735866
STARBECK IN BLOOM
Starbeck Summer Show will take place at Starbeck Methodist Church on August 16. This is a popular event, last year there were over 400 entries from over 80 exhibitors. The schedule is finalised and will be available in early June.
THE BIG HELP OUT
Starbeck big help out will take place on June 7 and you can join a team at 10am and/or 1 pm. Joining in will make a difference to our community by making it a cleaner, safer and more beautiful place. You are welcome to bring a picnic and join in a community lunch. The three main activities that you can get involved in are: washing street furniture, weeding (bring a kneeler and hand trowels) and litter picking (hi-vis vest and litter pickers will be provided). St Andrew's Church Hall will act as a hub and will be the place where you can join a team, collect equipment and grab a cuppa! All ages are welcome but children must be accompanied by an adult. Please wear sturdy footwear and take gardening or rubber gloves if you have them.