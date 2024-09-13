Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 19 September 2024

Starbeck in Bloom awards evening results

STARBECK IN BLOOM Starbeck in Bloom recently held an awards evening where the groups who took part in the community art project ‘Love Starbeck Wildlife’ were all awarded a certificate of participation. The winners were the afternoon W.I. group with their wonderful array of knitted creatures which adorned the railings in front of the library over the summer. There were two runners up. Women in Sheds who created a stitched banner and the 23rd Harrogate Cubs who made dragonflies from sycamore keys. Many thanks to Shirley Hudson, artist from Henshaws Arts and Craft Centre, who judged the competition and presented the certificates.

The summer show trophies were kindly presented by councillor Philip Broadbank. The Geoff Stewart Memorial trophy for the best vegetables in the show went to Keith Ryder who also won the Ron Robson trophy for the best onions. The Bob Waud trophy for most points in the fruit and vegetables classes section one - Ron Vaz, the Ted de la Mare trophy for the best vase of garden flowers - David Woolveridge, the Janet Borchard trophy for the best fuschia - Simon Collier, the Irene Winstanley Salver for the best Victoria sponge cake - Michael Newby, the Joyce Scarborough trophy for the best pastry - Pat Bean, the peoples trophy for the best entry in the handicraft section - Denise Lister, the Elliot Clark trophy for the best photograph - Gita Renik.

Members of Starbeck in Bloom will be attending the Yorkshire in Bloom awards in Tadcaster on Thurs September 26 where they will find out how the results of this year’s competition. I wish them success and hope that their hard work and commitment is well recognised.

Starbeck in Bloom community art project participants with their certificates

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY Storytime for pre-school children is on Tuesday September 24 10.15am with stories, crafts and nursery rhymes. This is a drop in session for which there is no charge.

The Lego club meets on Tuesday September 24 3.30pm. Booking is essential as places are limited.

The craft group meets on Tuesdays 1.30pm. Please ring 01423 868643 for details.

There will be a tea and cake party on Thursday September 26 2pm-4pm, this is to celebrate the international day of older people and is also the annual Macmillan tea party.

The talk of the month on Thursday September 26, doors open 6.30pm for a 7pm start. The topic is ‘Zero Carbon Harrogate’. Nick Anderson will give a presentation on improving the quality of life for residents in our district. These events are open to everyone, bring a friend. All very welcome, entry £3.

For all up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

STARBECK LIBRARY MONTHLY TALKS There are three talks left on this years programme: ‘Zero carbon Harrogate’ by Nick Anderson on Thursday September 26 (details above), ‘Ambulance Aid’ by John Shackleton on Wednesday October 30 and ‘Henshaws College’ by Flora Simpson on Thursday November 28.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Entry is £3 including refreshments.

FREE PIANO Starbeck Methodist Church has an upright piano which is free to anyone who would like it. It has been checked by a piano tuner and is in good working order. It’s on a set of robust wheels and easy to move. Your own transport will be required to move it to a new home. Please contact 884809

CONCERTS 2024/25 Concerts at Starbeck Methodist Church will resume in October, here are some dates for your calendar: Harrogate Male Voice Choir with the Ryelarks on Saturday October 12 7.30pm, Tewit Silver Band on Saturday November 9 7.30pm, Christmas concert by Treble Clef on Sunday December 1 2.30pm, Echo42 big band on Sunday January 12 2.30pm, St John Fishers School on Saturday February 8 7.30pm and Abbey Belles Chorus on Saturday March 8 7.30pm

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS APPEAL The Christmas lights appeal are holding a nearly new sale and coffee morning in St. Andrews Church Halls on Saturday September 21 10.30am-1pm.

The yearly collection begins November 1 when a newsletter and envelope will be delivered through letter boxes. Donations can also be made by bank transfer to Starbeck Lights account 16666344 sort code 05-04-54. Please use the reference ‘appeal 24’.

If you would like to sponsor a Christmas light for Starbeck High Street please contact 07969823753

The Christmas fair will take place in St. Andrews Church on Saturday November 30 from 2pm, traditionally the lights are turned on after the Christmas fair at 6pm.

Please support these events as the Starbeck Christmas Lights group really make a difference by spreading joy and cheer to all sections of our community.

LUNCH CLUB Starbeck Methodist Church were delighted to serve ten people at the first lunch club of the new season however they would still like to welcome more diners. Do go along and enjoy a good, nutritious two course meal at 12 noon for just £6. Lunch club will take place on the following Tuesdays: September 24, October 8, October 22, November 12, November 26 and Christmas lunch on December 10.

COFFEE MORNING The coffee morning at Starbeck Methodist Church on September 21 9.30-11.30 run by Sylvia Wilkinson for the charity Bloodwise.

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS COMMUNITY HUB The new hub is located at 16 High Street, whether you are looking for some help with an application or a computer issue, searching for advice or guidance, or just looking for a lovely cool place to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee and a slice of cake, the hub has got you covered. Child friendly, wheelchair user accessible, and with a 'pay what you can' cafe, the community hub is Starbeck's newest place to go. Why not pop in and say hello?

GET IN TOUCH If you have an item that you would like to be included in the Neighbourhood News please contact Heather Jemison on [email protected]