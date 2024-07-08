Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 11 July 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

COMMUNITY ART PROJECT: You may have noticed some colourful banners and other wildlife themed artwork around Starbeck High Street. Starbeck in Bloom has organised summer art projects since 2017; themes have included a river of flowers, straw people and flowerpot figures. This years theme is ‘loving Starbeck wildlife’. Each year a wide range of community groups, representing all ages, take part in making Starbeck a colourful place. The event organiser, Grace Coop, is always amazed by their inspired ideas and this year is no exception with sixteen groups taking part. The groups have employed a wide range of materials in their artwork; plastic bottles, wool, stone, grass and even sycamore seeds have been used. The subjects include; bees, caterpillars, red kites, owls, foxes and badgers. If you look closely you can spot many more. This years independent judge will be from Henshaws arts and crafts. The results will be announced at Starbeck in Bloom’s awards evening in September. We all hope to encourage wildlife in Starbeck and ‘loving Starbeck wildlife’ has highlighted the diversity of creatures we can see if we look around. Grace would like to thank all the community groups who have come up with very original ideas to show what we can find in Starbeck. Videos and photographs of the displays are available on the Starbeck in Bloom Facebook page.

LUNCH CLUB: The next lunch club at Starbeck Methodist Church is on Tuesday July 23 at 12 noon. Lunch club takes place twice a month and a two course lunch is served for just £6. If you would like to enjoy some good food and some good company just turn up, you will be most welcome. Please note that the lunch club takes a break throughout August.

COFFEE MORNING: There will be coffee mornings at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday July 13 and Saturday July 20 9.30am-11.30am. This will be followed by a summer break.

BADMINTON: A small, friendly badminton group meet at Starbeck Methodist Church on Thursdays 2pm, sessions continue during the summer. For further information contact Ken 01423 540724

STARBECK COMMUNITY FUND: The Starbeck Community Grants are now open for applications. Applications for individual grants, for up to £200, will be considered towards projects, schemes or courses that will enhance the educational, sporting or cultural advancement of an individual. Also applications for group grants, of up to £1000, will be considered to assist groups with projects or activities that will be of benefit to the community. See www.northyorks.gov.uk/starbeck for the online application form for both group and individual applications. Applications should be made on-line and the cut-off date is 26 July at 4.30pm. If you do not have access to a computer please contact North Yorkshire Council Customer Services: Telephone: 0300 131 2 131

STARBECK LIBRARY: Starbeck Community Library’s Annual General Meeting will be held in the library on Thursday July 11, 7pm. All are very welcome to attend.

The summer reading challenge begins on Saturday, July 13. All 4-11 year olds welcome to join; read six books before term starts in September and be awarded prizes along the way.

Storytime for pre-school children with parents and carers is on Tuesday July 16 10.15am-noon. There will be songs, nursery rhymes and crafts. There is no charge for the session.

The WI Craft group meet at Tuesday July 16 1.30pm. For full details ring 01423 868643

The Lego Club meets on Tuesday July 16 3.30pm-4.30pm. Advance booking is necessary as places are limited.

The talk of the month is on July 25, doors open 6.30pm for refreshments, the talk begins at 7pm. The presentation is about the charity Mercy Ships; these are medical ships that take professional medical personnel to wherever they are most needed in the world. Entry £3.

The library is a welcoming space to spend time, read a newspaper, enjoy the garden and have a hot drink and biscuit at a very reasonable price. For all up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

SUMMER SHOW: Starbeck in Bloom summer produce show will be held at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday 17 August 11.30am-3pm. Schedules are available either from Starbeck Community Library or from Tom's tech/ Beth's craft shed.