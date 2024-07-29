Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 1 August 2024

Starbeck summer produce show schedules available now

SUMMER SHOW: Starbeck in Bloom summer produce show will be held at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday 17 August 11.30am-3pm. Show schedules are available either from Starbeck Community Library or from Toms’ Tech Repair/ Beths’ Craft Shed at 40 High Street, Starbeck. Completed entry forms need to be returned before Wednesday August 14 5pm. I am grateful to show organiser Brian Coop for sending in the following thoughts and comments about the various produce classes: ‘Only four weeks to go to the Starbeck summer show. I’m not getting good reports from the vegetable growers, the wet weather has ruined many crops. Please bring along what you can, even if it is not up to your usual standard. Flowers seem to have faired better and I have noted a wide range of colourful hydrangeas which should stay the course. It would be nice to see our fuschia trophy awarded this year and have the current boom in houseplants reflected on the benches. Cakes, pastries and preserves are always keenly contested with the Victoria sponge class being one of the most popular. The handicraft section has seen some change, with the embroidery and tapestry class being split and the birthday card class changed into one for papercraft which it is hoped will bring out the originality of our exhibitors. The biggest change is in the expansion of the children’s classes from three to six. There has been increased interest in the last year or two so please help us keep the impetus going and encourage the youngsters to have a go. We also try our best to set some interesting subjects for painting and photography and there is always a keen competition here.’