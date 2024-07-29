Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 1 August 2024
SUMMER SHOW: Starbeck in Bloom summer produce show will be held at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday 17 August 11.30am-3pm. Show schedules are available either from Starbeck Community Library or from Toms’ Tech Repair/ Beths’ Craft Shed at 40 High Street, Starbeck. Completed entry forms need to be returned before Wednesday August 14 5pm. I am grateful to show organiser Brian Coop for sending in the following thoughts and comments about the various produce classes: ‘Only four weeks to go to the Starbeck summer show. I’m not getting good reports from the vegetable growers, the wet weather has ruined many crops. Please bring along what you can, even if it is not up to your usual standard. Flowers seem to have faired better and I have noted a wide range of colourful hydrangeas which should stay the course. It would be nice to see our fuschia trophy awarded this year and have the current boom in houseplants reflected on the benches. Cakes, pastries and preserves are always keenly contested with the Victoria sponge class being one of the most popular. The handicraft section has seen some change, with the embroidery and tapestry class being split and the birthday card class changed into one for papercraft which it is hoped will bring out the originality of our exhibitors. The biggest change is in the expansion of the children’s classes from three to six. There has been increased interest in the last year or two so please help us keep the impetus going and encourage the youngsters to have a go. We also try our best to set some interesting subjects for painting and photography and there is always a keen competition here.’
STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY: The next talk of the month ‘learn, laugh, live, with the University of the Third Age’ is on Thursday August 29. Ian Munday from Harrogate u3a will give a presentation on opportunities u3a provides.
The marvellous makers summer reading challenge is now open to registration for 4-11 year olds. Between now and September 7 the challenge is to read six books, fiction or non-fiction, long or short, even picture books, and receive rewards, along the way. Similarly the buzzy bees quest is available for the under 4s.
There will be marvellous makers junk modelling sessions on both August 6 and August 13.
Please note that storytime and Lego club are not on during the school holidays.
The library is a welcoming space to spend time, read a newspaper, enjoy the garden and have a hot drink and biscuit at a very reasonable price. For all up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.
Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.
BADMINTON: A small, friendly badminton group meet at Starbeck Methodist Church on Thursdays 2pm, sessions continue during the summer. For further information contact Ken 01423 540724
HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS COMMUNITY HUB: Located at 16 High Street, the community hub is open throughout the summer holidays, every weekday from 10am until 4pm. Whether you are looking for some help with an application or a computer issue, searching for advice or guidance, or just looking for a lovely cool place to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee and a slice of cake, the hub has got you covered. Child friendly, wheelchair user accessible, and with a 'pay what you can' cafe, the community hub is Starbeck's newest place to go. Why not pop in and say hello?
GET IN TOUCH: If you have an item that you would like to be included in the Neighbourhood News please contact Heather Jemison on [email protected]
