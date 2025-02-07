Neighbourhood News: Pannal and Beckwithshaw

All are welcome!

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ST ROBERT'S PANNAL: On Sunday February 16, BCP Holy Communion at 8.00 am, followed by Morning Worship at 9.15 am. Morning Prayer on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15 am, with Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30 am. Next Thursday Sung Compline at 9.00 pm on Thursday February 20. The church is open daily for private prayer and the office is open from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: email ([email protected]); phone (873577). Details of Services are available on the web site (www.strobertschurch.co.uk).

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Weekly Service at 10.00 am on Sunday February 16. Table Tennis every Thursday (school room) from 7.30 pm till 9.00 pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH – BECKWITHSHAW: Morning Worship at 11.15 am on Sunday February 16. Morning Prayer at 9.15 am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

Rome Scene to feature in the Nidd Valley Arts Society talk

BECKWITHSHAW COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday February 18 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

COMMUNICATING WITH YOU … : Pannal and Burn Bridge Parish Council (PC) is currently considering how it communicates with parishioners in addition to the usual routes of the Minutes, FaceBook and monthly Newsletter production. The PC is aware that this triple-pronged approach may exclude a number of residents and would appreciate any items of interest or information which you may like to see included in a flyer and on matters for which your councillors are responsible.

THE ARTS SOCIETY – NIDD VALLEY: The autumn 2024/25 series of lectures continues on Monday February 17 at 7.30 pm at the Christ Church Centre on the Stray. Stuart Harvey, a history and art communicator who lives in Rome will bring its rich artistic and historical wealth to life. The presentation will be via Zoom to view in the hall or at home. The Arts Society Nidd Valley is one of 365 local societies under the umbrella of The Arts Society, a leading arts education charity with a global network of local societies which bring people together through a shared curiosity of the arts. Find out more (www.theartssocietyniddvalley.org.uk) or email ([email protected]).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LUNCH CLUB AT ST ROBERT'S: The next lunch club will be on Tuesday February 18 in the Chapter House at 12.30 pm. For £13 per person, there's a home cooked main course (with veg), dessert and drinks. Transport can be arranged. Further details and to book, phone Jean Hannam (545646) or the church office (873577.

HALF TERM PANTO AT PANNAL VILLAGE HALL: Panto rehearsals are in full swing and this year Pannal Players are doing their comedy take on "Cinderella". As usual the Panto will be held during half term week, that's week beginning February 17 with performances on the Thursday (Feb 20), Friday (Feb 21) and Saturday (Feb 22). Details, including the purchase of tickets, are posted on the Village Hall Facebook pages (https://www.facebook.com/PannalVillageHall).

COMMUNITY CYCLE DAY WITH DR BIKE: On Friday 21 February, 9.00 am – 4.00 pm at Willow Tree Primary School Take your bike for a free repair and service. Brakes, gears and punctures repaired. Steering and pedals checked. Broken minor parts replaced. No booking required. Drop your bike off in the morning and pick up in the afternoon. Max of 40 bikes. First come first served (bikefutures.com/dr-bike)

ALLOTMENTS : The Pannal and Burn Bridge Parish Council has received support and enthusiasm from the minimum number required to “carry weight” when it requests that North Yorkshire Council provide allotments within the parish. It would be good to have a few more names! Contact the parish clerk ([email protected]) to register your interest. All must be from different households and all must live within the parish so please include your name and address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PLANNING FOR MORE SNOW!: The Parish Council is asking for more grit bins and would be grateful for your assistance in letting the Parish Clerk [email protected]) know either if there is one in your location, or where a particular shortfall might exist. Councillors are also researching the possible sourcing of a local farmer who would be willing to undertake snow clearance and gritting within the parish.

RENEW HG1 YP: On Tuesdays from 3.30 pm – 5.00 pm at Harrogate Baptist Church Community Hall (near the Odeon cinema) a space where young people in Years 7, 8 and 9 can come and be themselves. Renew HG1 YP is specifically designed to support young people who lack self-confidence, are anxious, find it hard to make friends, often express feelings of loneliness, struggle with their mental or emotional wellbeing (renewhg1.org.uk/young-people)

PANNAL VILLAGE HALL – FILM EVENTS?: The Village Hall is part way through its "Community Togetherness" project funded by the National Lottery and has now installed a new 4KHD projector in the Main Hall so they are looking for one or two interested volunteers to help run a few family Film Shows or even a regular Cinema Night. If you are able to help them out, please get in touch via ([email protected])

ANGELA RIPPON'S “LET'S DANCE” CAMPAIGN : Working with the Together Coalition, Angela Rippon is asking dance organisations up and down the country to open their doors and dance with as many people as possible on Sunday March 2. Watch this space for details of how our local Dancing for Well Being is aiming to support this initiative at the Pavilions. Let's Dance aims to raise awareness of the benefits of dance for improving mental and physical health and wellbeing; make it easier than ever for people to join in and find a suitable dance activity, whatever their fitness level, age or experience; bring people together across divides to connect through dance.