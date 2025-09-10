Mental Elf returns to Knaresborough for 2025 – bringing festive fun and community spirit

Local mental health charity Mind in Harrogate District is thrilled to announce that Mental Elf will return to Knaresborough in 2025, following a hugely successful debut last year.

In 2024, the festive fun run raised over £8,000 in support of Mind in Harrogate’s brand-new Children and Young People’s Mental Health Service.

The event saw 259 participants take to the beautiful grounds of Conyngham Hall in their most colourful costumes, with incredible feedback describing it as “inclusive of all ages”, “a great atmosphere”, and “full of community spirit.”

Thanks to overwhelming local support, the organisers are setting their sights even higher this year, aiming for over 300 runners to take part in the 2025 event.

Tina Chamberlain, CEO of Mind in Harrogate District, said:

“Mental Elf is about more than just running - it’s about bringing people together, celebrating community, and supporting wellbeing through fun and exercise. Events like this remind us that when we move, connect, and laugh together, we’re all investing in better mental health.”

The 2025 event will once again feature a fancy dress competition – including the ever-popular Best Dressed Dog category – alongside plenty of festive music, cheer, and laughter. The town will also welcome back Tom Gordon MP, who will officially start the run for the second year running.

Strive Group, Verity Frearson, and Coach Gyms – the three generous sponsors who helped make last year possible – are proudly returning to support the event in 2025.

Whether you walk, jog, or dash like an elf late for toy-making duty, this is a festive feel-good event not to be missed.

Early-bird tickets are available now, with an Eager-Elf discount for all bookings made before September 30.

For more information on the route, or other FAQ’s visit www.mindinharrogate.org.uk/mentalelf