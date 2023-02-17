Made in the Valley: Exciting new programme of events at Washburn Heritage Centre

Since the Washburn Valley became inhabited, the people of the valley have created both practical and decorative items within the landscape and in their homes.

Discover the history behind the region’s iconic dry-stone walls, learn about the industrial past, try out some of the textile skills or enjoy the guided walks through Washburn’s fascinating valley.Partake in one of the centre’s fabulous suppers, where they will recreate some of the Valley’s traditional dishes using recipes collected in their celebrated Washburn Recipe Book, or celebrate Mardi Gras at Washburn’s very own Carnival!Walks, talks, craft workshops, suppers, poetry and music - there is something for everyone.For further details, or to book an event, please visit the website: www.washburnvalley.org or call 01943 880 794.