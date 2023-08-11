In 1933, the 6th Earl of Harewood donated a stunning, solid silver trophy to the YWRMGA to help promote golf throughout the county.

To reach the Harewood Trophy Final, each of the five areas spread across Yorkshire held their own individual qualifying day where golfers from that area would compete to win a place in the main event.

The Top 25% of golfers from each of the five areas would then progress through to the prestigious Ffinal, which, each year, was hosted by a different area, in turn.

Ripon City Golf Club - Image: Google Maps

In 2022, The winner of the stunning Harewood Trophy was Arthur Leach from Doncaster, who now has his name engraved on the Trophy, along with winners from the previous 90 years.

In 2023, The Harewood Trophy Final is being held at the glorious Ripon City Golf Club on Monday September 4.

Some 60 players, from across the region, will try their best to get their hands on this iconic trophy (albeit, just for a few hours).

Spokesperson for the club, Stephen Dobson said: “We are inviting a limited number of local golfers to come and join us, to play for the Visitor’s Cup, and this year, we have also introduced a 4BBB Competition where teams can enter with the aim of winning £100 in CASH.

“Over the last 90 years, the YWRMGA has raised approximately £2m to help those less fortunate than ourselves.