London Schools Symphony Orchestra Heads to Ripon Cathedral on summer tour

Some of the UK’s brightest young musical talent will take centre stage at Ripon Cathedral on 1 August, as part of a three-date summer tour by the London Schools Symphony Orchestra (LSSO) across Yorkshire and the Midlands.

The tour showcases some of the UK’s most talented young musicians (aged 13–19), performing a bold and exciting programme of classical works under the direction of conductors Matthew Coorey and Ammal Bhatia. The programme includes Sibelius’ Finlandia, Lyadov’s The Enchanted Lake, and Shostakovich’s monumental Fifth Symphony.

Managed by the Centre for Young Musicians and part of the Guildhall Young Artists network, the LSSO is London’s premier youth orchestra with over 70 years of history nurturing young talent and delivering top-tier orchestral training.

The orchestra will tour to Beverley Mister (31 July), Ripon Cathedral (1 August) and Birmingham Conservatoire (2 August), before returning to the Barbican Centre (15 September).