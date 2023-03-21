‘London calling’ for Harrogate Artist Lizzie Anthony at contemporary ‘New Art, New Wave’ Exhibition

Shown here with two of her colour rich ready to buy destination prints – Copacabana Sunset (bottom) and Cala Deia Dream (top), Lizzie specialises in destination prints for both private and corporate clients and is currently working on exciting projects for Yorkshire based businesses Moda Living and Heck Sausages - the latter of whom commissioned Lizzie to create a mega scale advertisement work depicting ‘A day in the life of Heck’ which is currently featured at the arrivals hall at Leeds Bradford Airport.