‘London calling’ for Harrogate Artist Lizzie Anthony at contemporary ‘New Art, New Wave’ Exhibition

Local Digital Artist Lizzie Anthony was invited to showcase her vibrant artwork this weekend at the ‘New Art New Wave’ exhibition at London’s Boomer Gallery, @boomergallery.

By Lizzie AnthonyContributor
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:09 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 15:09 GMT

The exhibition, which runs until March 22nd provides a platform for flourishing new contemporary artists to showcase their work.

Shown here with two of her colour rich ready to buy destination prints – Copacabana Sunset (bottom) and Cala Deia Dream (top), Lizzie specialises in destination prints for both private and corporate clients and is currently working on exciting projects for Yorkshire based businesses Moda Living and Heck Sausages - the latter of whom commissioned Lizzie to create a mega scale advertisement work depicting ‘A day in the life of Heck’ which is currently featured at the arrivals hall at Leeds Bradford Airport.

For further information contact: lizzieanthony.com @lizzieanthonyart @boomergallery

Harrogate artist showcases at London's Boomer Gallery.
