Geo Underwriting, a market-leading provider of specialist agricultural insurance, is calling on the local community to nominate deserving local causes to receive a stunning flower wall display following this year’s Great Yorkshire Show.

The beautifully designed Geo Flower Wall – created by local florist Fiona at Flowers by Raspberry Wild, based near the showground – will be on display throughout the event. Using as many home-grown and locally sourced flowers as possible, the wall celebrates Yorkshire’s rural charm and community spirit.

After the show, all the flowers and plants from the wall will be carefully dismantled and donated to a nominated local good cause such as a hospice, care home, school, community garden or another charitable organisation. Geo will also arrange for delivery to the winning cause during the week following the show.

Local Community Invited to nominate worthy causes for flower wall giveaway at the Great Yorkshire Show

The initiative is part of Geo’s ongoing commitment to supporting the farming and rural community. Designed by farmers, for farmers, Geo’s Agriculture team provides expert insurance solutions tailored to the needs of agricultural businesses and is proud to play an active role in the local community.

Kate Bush, Head of Agriculture from Geo Underwriting said: "As part of the farming community, we know the challenges and rewards of rural life. Through this initiative, we want to give something back and brighten up a local space, while encouraging people to come together and celebrate the amazing charitable work happening across Yorkshire. We’d love the public’s help in nominating worthy causes to receive the Geo Flower Wall, after the show."

How to nominate

Local residents, show attendees, farmers, rural businesses and brokers are encouraged to nominate worthy causes local to Yorkshire by visiting the Geo Flower Wall at the show or via the Geo website https://www.geounderwriting.com/greatyorkshireshow2025