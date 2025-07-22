Local care home to host Coffee with a Coppa event

The Boroughbridge Manor Care Home is looking forward to welcoming local police officers PC Dean and PCSO Denise to join the home for their ‘Coffee with a Coppa’ event on Wednesday, August 6 from 10.30am.

The visiting officers will speak with the residents, relatives and members of the community about their career paths, why they wished to join the force and speak about the latest goings on from within the town, before taking questions from the audience.

Susan Carter, the General Manager of Boroughbridge Manor Care Home has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating that “to say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Boroughbridge Manor are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

"We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge. Our comfortable facilities include free Wi-Fi and service with a smile; do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you!”

